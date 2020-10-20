Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Gauahar Khan complains to Bigg Boss about Sidharth Shukla after violent argument

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Gauahar Khan complains to Bigg Boss about Sidharth Shukla after violent argument

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see a major showdown between seniors Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan as some male contestants get rough with each other. Watch.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 08:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There is no peace between Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan after teams clash.

The relationship between the three seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - is tough to define. One day they are the best of friends, but the next day they can be the worst of enemies. The new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows a major showdown between Sidharth and Gauahar, with Hina on her side, over following rules during tasks.

 

As the promo opens, we are told about team Hina and team Gauahar and an upcoming task. Soon, we see Sidharth discussing in soft tones his team’s game plan. The next few shots are from the task; Hina can be seen motivating her team and saying: ‘Hum concentration nahi lose karenge (we will not lose concentration)’. In the next shot, both Hina and Gauahar have a distraught look on their faces as Sidharth is heard mocking an accident that took place inside the house. He follows it up with an impolite Hindi statement on those who chicken out.

And matters do go out of control; soon we see, two male contestants (faces not visible) on the ground and in a duel as others try to disengage them. It is then that an animated Gauahar complains to Bigg Boss: “Three people injured and you cannot be in their favour.” After few more shots of the house that shows how the tension prevails, Gauahar can be seen asking: “Iss ghar mein rules ki koi ehmiyat hai? Toh dikhaiye mere ko (Is there any regard for rules inside the Bigg Boss House? If yes, please show it to me).” Soon, we see seniors - Sidharth and Gauahar in a head-on clash post which Gauahar tells Bigg Boss to do as he wishes to do.

After the initial few sluggish days, viewers have begun to see lot more clashes and fights on the show. The disrespect for rules seems to have emerged as a common concern. In the Weekend Ka Vaar, over this weekend, we saw Salman Khan reprimand Rubina Dilaik for not following rules. He had told her: “Please understand you are not competing with Bigg Boss but with the contestants. You will also have to compete with your husband. All we see right now is that you have issues with Bigg Boss and the show’s rules.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak Army redraws Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
Oct 20, 2020 08:58 IST
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
Oct 20, 2020 09:01 IST
In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Oct 20, 2020 06:58 IST
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 20, 2020 08:01 IST

latest news

Sensex opens 40 points lower at 40,357 points, Nifty opens at 11,872
Oct 20, 2020 09:27 IST
China’s leisure spending remains drag on growth amid recovery
Oct 20, 2020 09:25 IST
SRK finally gets back to films, will shoot for Pathan from Nov: report
Oct 20, 2020 09:25 IST
Watch: At 508 kmph, this is now the world’s fastest production car
Oct 20, 2020 09:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.