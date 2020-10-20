Bigg Boss 14 promo: Gauahar Khan complains to Bigg Boss about Sidharth Shukla after violent argument

The relationship between the three seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - is tough to define. One day they are the best of friends, but the next day they can be the worst of enemies. The new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows a major showdown between Sidharth and Gauahar, with Hina on her side, over following rules during tasks.

As the promo opens, we are told about team Hina and team Gauahar and an upcoming task. Soon, we see Sidharth discussing in soft tones his team’s game plan. The next few shots are from the task; Hina can be seen motivating her team and saying: ‘Hum concentration nahi lose karenge (we will not lose concentration)’. In the next shot, both Hina and Gauahar have a distraught look on their faces as Sidharth is heard mocking an accident that took place inside the house. He follows it up with an impolite Hindi statement on those who chicken out.

And matters do go out of control; soon we see, two male contestants (faces not visible) on the ground and in a duel as others try to disengage them. It is then that an animated Gauahar complains to Bigg Boss: “Three people injured and you cannot be in their favour.” After few more shots of the house that shows how the tension prevails, Gauahar can be seen asking: “Iss ghar mein rules ki koi ehmiyat hai? Toh dikhaiye mere ko (Is there any regard for rules inside the Bigg Boss House? If yes, please show it to me).” Soon, we see seniors - Sidharth and Gauahar in a head-on clash post which Gauahar tells Bigg Boss to do as he wishes to do.

After the initial few sluggish days, viewers have begun to see lot more clashes and fights on the show. The disrespect for rules seems to have emerged as a common concern. In the Weekend Ka Vaar, over this weekend, we saw Salman Khan reprimand Rubina Dilaik for not following rules. He had told her: “Please understand you are not competing with Bigg Boss but with the contestants. You will also have to compete with your husband. All we see right now is that you have issues with Bigg Boss and the show’s rules.”

