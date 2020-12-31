Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin asks Aly Goni to win over her family, calls Rakhi Sawant insecure

The contestants of Bigg Boss 14 will say goodbye to 2020 in style. A new promo showed that the upcoming task will be a New Year party, hosted by the three contenders for captaincy - Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan. Whoever manages to get the most people at his/her party will become the new captain of the house.

In the video, the contestants were seen letting their hair down and dancing, as they partied the night away. In the middle of all the revelry, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were seen having a romantic moment. She told him, “Mere gharwalon ko mana lena (Win over my family), you love me so much.” Perhaps, she was referring to his comment in an earlier episode that if her parents do not agree to their match, he will leave her.

Meanwhile, Arshi, Rakhi and Rahul tried to persuade the other contestants to be a part of their respective parties. Arshi requested Nikki Tamboli to attend her party, promising to assign no household chores to her if she became the captain. Nikki asked why she should believe Arshi, as she was known to go back on her word.

Rahul Vaidya and Aly asked Arshi who should become the captain, if not her, and she took Rahul Mahajan’s name. She claimed that Rakhi would not be a good captain because she has hygiene issues.

When Rakhi was asked why she would make a good captain, she said that she would entertain and not take undue advantage of the powers that come with captaincy. Rahul Vaidya then asked her why she had been picking fights with everyone all these days. Aly questioned her about the hoopla she created in Tuesday’s episode over coffee, and Jasmin reminded her that she even wished physical harm on others. Rakhi said that she could only ‘request’ them for their support.

“Insecurity ki wajah se kaand kar rahi thi aur abhi insecurity ki wajah se haath-vaath jodne lag gayi hai. Own karo na kiya hai harkatein toh (She created a ruckus because of her insecurity and now she is pleading with others for the same reason. She should own it if she has done something),” Jasmin told Rahul Mahajan.

