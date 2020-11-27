Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin tells Rubina Dilaik ‘If I get personal, there are things that won’t sound nice on national TV’

The fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik continued from Thursday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode over to Friday’s. The promotional video for the next episode showed ugly exchange of words between the TV actors who were thick friends in the initial days of the Salman Khan’s reality show.

The video opens with Jasmin saying, “I have understood your real face, play your clever games with someone else.” An angry Rubina walked away as she said, “Talk to my face, not behind my back.”

We then get a glimpse of the next round of ‘panchayat’ and Kavita Kaushik is seen announcing that the discussion will be over bathroom area. Rubina begins by saying, “When Nikki went and vented out her aggression on our items, why were we not allowed to go inside the luggage room?”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 52: Abhinav Shukla fights with Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik

Jasmin responded, “If there is anyone who flouted the discipline of the luggage room, it was Abhinav and Rubina.” As Rubina insisted Jasmin’s team had no rights to restrict their movement around the luggage room, Jasmin threatened her, “Mai personal pe aaungi na, to bahut si cheesein hain jo national TV pe bolti hui acchi nahi lagengi (If I get personal, there are many things that will not sound nice being spoken on national television).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more