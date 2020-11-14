Bigg Boss 14 promo: Kavita Kaushik complains to Salman Khan about Eijaz Khan, asks if he deserves punishment

It may be a festive time for rest of us on Saturday, with many celebrating Diwali but it will be usual complaints and yelling for host Salman Khan on his show Bigg Boss 14. The latest promo for Saturday’s episode begins on a light note, but soon takes an ugly turn with Kavita complaining to Salman about Eijaz and his abusive language.

The video opens with Salman entering the stage as a voice over is heard talking about the Diwali-special episode. Salman then grooves with a few guests to the title track of his own film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Soon, the guests also ask him to be overdramatic and Salman chooses his famous Dabangg dialogue as he tries his worst to cry . He mouths the “Hum tumme itne ched karenge” from the film that also starred Sonakshi Sinha in lead role.

The contestants can also be seen taking part in a dancing competition in the house.

Kavita is then seen confronting Salman. “Ek baat meri jo mere pehle weekend pe aapko bhi pasand nahi thi wo the mere apshabd. Kal subah, kuch log mere se itna obsessed hai aur copy karte hain, same apshabd kal subah Eijaz mujhe bolte hue gae (One thing that even you pointed out as wrong, during my first weekend in the house - was the use of abusive language. But some people seem to be obsessed with me and copy me so much that Eijaz said the same abusive words to me yesterday morning).” She then repeats the abusive language.

Eijaz keeps interrupting her while claiming that he did not say such things. However, he later admits that he did.

Kavita then says, “Look at him sir! He does not allow me to speak and when in anger, I say something wrong, I will be infamous in the entire country!” Eijaz then asks her to stay in control of her words if she was scared. “Just look at him, is he not worthy of punishment?” Kavita asks as Salman stares at them in anger.

Follow @htshowbiz for more