Bigg Boss 14 promo: Kavita Kaushik questions Jaan Kumar Sanu’s character, calls him a ‘chamcha’

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see actor Kavita Kaushik break down after fighting with Aly Goni and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In a new promo video, Kavita is seen crying at how the contestants have been treating her inside the house.

Kavita and Aly argued with each other in the kitchen as others watched. She screamed at Aly for being part of a group while she plays the game on her own. However, Aly said that Kavita is seen with someone new every day, to which she responded by saying that she believes in interacting with everyone. Kavita said, ‘Phat gai tumhari (Are you scared)’, to which Aly replied saying that it is she who is scared.

Next up was Jaan. The two were in the garden area when things got heated. Jaan made a passing comment on ‘character’ when Kavita said, “You don’t even have it, let others use theirs.” She told Jaan that he was a ‘chamcha’ (bootlicker) and it’s better to be nothing instead.

Later, Kavita was sitting in her bed with Jasmin Bhasin, ruing about the kind of people she has found on the show. “I have never seen such people in my life,” she said. "I don’t deserve this show. I don’t deserve this nonsense,” she added.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor shares the most romantic picture with wife Mira: ‘Just what I need on a rainy winter evening’

However, things got worse for her when Bigg Boss announced the nominations process, giving Aly a special power due to his status as the house captain. He is allowed to pick six contestants who would get nominated for elimination this week and he picked Kavita, Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

Follow @htshowbiz for more