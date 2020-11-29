Bigg Boss 14 promo: Neha Kakkar is looking for a sister-in-law, chooses Jasmin Bhasin over Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia

The upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is all set to welcome the newly-married singer Neha Kakkar in the house. The promo suggests she is now looking for a bhabhi (sister-in-law) for herself and a wife for her brother Tony Kakkar and has shortlisted three contestants for the post.

The promo opens with Neha and Tony entering the house and greeting the guests with much excitement. Neha shares the purpose for her arrival and says she has found three single contestants who can qualify to be her sister-in-law. She chooses Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia from the lot and announces that she is looking for three qualities in the contestant: entertainment, romance and the ability to understand Tony without him saying anything.

Neha tests Pavitra in the entertainment category and she goes on to dance to Tony’s song Kurta Pajama. She puts up a glamourous performance in a black sari,after which Neha tells Eijaz Khan, “Forgive me but I will be taking Pavitra as my sister-in-law.” Then Jasmin is asked to guess what Tony is trying to say from the other side of the glass door and she manages to do it right. Upon Nikki’s turn, she is asked to make a romantic call to Tony. She promises him to meet him first as soon as she steps out of the Bigg Boss house.

Eventually, Neha declares Jasmin as the winner and makes Tony and Jasmin exchange garlands, virtually.

During Saturday’s episode, host Salman Khan had announced that the show will have its finale next week. This left the contestants shocked who thought the show will have its finale in January next year. Salman also declared Rubina Dilaik as the first finalist.

The show will also witness many former Bigg Boss contestants entering the house. Among them will be Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Kashmira Shah. They will be introducing new challenges for the contestants ahead of the finale.

