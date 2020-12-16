Bigg Boss 14 promo: Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah fight during duck task: ‘Dhakka kya marti hai’

There is never a dull day on Bigg Boss 14 as the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 has shown. Nikki Tamboli and challenger Kashmera Shah got into a rather ugly fight, with each pushing the other during the duck task.

As the promo opened, the participants - Nikki, Kashmera, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant got into the mood and started to pick their food (daana). At one point, Kashmera and Arshi seemed to come after Nikki and Kashmera and Nikki kept bumping each other. Nikki was the first to react: “Kya, hai kya (what’s going on)? An equally irritated Kashmera said: Dhakka kya marti hai (why are you pushing)? Seconds later, Nikki removed her duck vest and started to pull Kashmera’s vest, who kept saying: “You cannot do this.” As the two women slugged it out, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni watched from the sidelines.

Seconds later, Rubina was seen rushing into the arena and doing her best to separate the two. Rubina was red with rage and kept urging all to follow the rules. She countered a protesting Kashmera and declared: “Aap ne corner kia isko. Aap ne sabse bada rule aap ne thoda hai (You were one who cornered her {Nikki}. You have broken the rule.).” As the two argued, Arshi too pitched in and Rubina was then seen angrily declaring: “Ye drama mere saamne nahin chalega (this drama wont work with me).” Arshi was heard telling Rubina, “...Kyunki usne sabse pehle apna duck suit utaar dia (she removed her duck suit first).” Rubina, in a huff shouted back, “kyunki sabse pehle tum ne usko corner kia (because you cornered her first).” The promo ended with Rubina ticking Arshi off with “chup”.

Also read: Anil Kapoor realises his dream, says: ‘I wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps like people do’

Of late, a lot has happened on Big Boss. On Monday’s episode, Vikas Gupta was asked to leave the house after he pushed Arshi into the swimming pool, following a heated argument. Rahul, who had opted out of the show, made a re-entry. Rubina and Rahul are easily two of the strongest contestants inside the Bigg Boss house this season.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter