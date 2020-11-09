Bigg Boss 14 promo: Nikki Tamboli breaks down as Rahul Vaidya wishes for a close friend in the house

In a new sneak peek from Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli got emotional during a candid conversation about friendship with Rahul Vaidya. Citing the example of best friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Rahul said that he was sad to not have a close friend in the Bigg Boss house, to which Nikki asked if he expected such a friendship in the show.

“Definitely! Kaun nahi chahta? If I lose my thing, koi toh ho jo pyaar se haath pakad ke bole, ‘Rahul, galat!’ (Who does not want a friendship like that? If I am not on the right path, there should be someone who holds my hand and points out that I am wrong),” he said.

Talking about his equation with Nikki, Rahul said, “Main yeh bhi nahi keh sakta, ki haan, bohot zyada close main tere saath mehsoos kar raha hoon. Na hi main tere se door mehsoos kar raha hoon. Main neutral mehsoos kar raha hoon tere liye (I cannot say that I feel very close to you. I don’t feel distant from you either. My feelings towards you are neutral).”

Hearing this, Nikki was hurt and reminded Rahul of what he told her when they were in the red zone together. “Jab red zone mein main aapke saath thi toh aapne kaha tha, ‘Tu nahi hoti toh main kiske saath baatein karta?’ Toh kahin na kahin wahaan pe humara connection strong ho gaya tha (When I was with you in the red zone, you had told me that if I was not there, you would not have anyone to talk to. Somewhere, our connection got strong there),” she said, to which he agreed.

Nikki got teary-eyed and told Rahul that his words about not having a friend in the Bigg Boss house hurt her because according to her, they were close friends. He then told her that she misunderstood: “Main alag angle se keh raha tha. Teri meri dosti alag hai, teri meri dosti ko kisi aur dosti se compare nahi karunga (I meant it differently. Our friendship is different and I wouldn’t compare it with anyone else’s).” She broke down, saying that she has a problem with the word ‘neutral’, and he gave her a hug to cheer her up.

In the past, Rahul had turned to Nikki for comfort after his intense fight with Jasmin Bhasin, and she had consoled him when he broke down. However, after that, Rahul was disappointed with Nikki’s strategy during a task in which they had to compete with each other. They had to hold on to an oxygen mask until the timer ran out and she stuffed it down her pants, which he called an unfair tactic. She won the task, and he was banished to the red zone.

Nikki apologised to Rahul, but he asked her to give him some time. A day later, they had a talk and discussed how a task is a task but there is also a genuine equation between them. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she was chided by host Salman Khan for her behaviour during the task.

