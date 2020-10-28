Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia can’t define relationship with Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli teases him about her. Watch

Every season of Bigg Boss has seen love blossom inside the house and Bigg Boss 14 is no different. In the last two weeks, viewers saw Pavitra Punia express her feelings for Eijaz Khan. He, in turn, was more guarded. Now, a new promo, unveiled by the makers, has shown Pavitra discuss details with Jaan Kumar Sanu while Nikki joked about her with Eijaz.

As the promo opened, Eijas was seen asking Nikki if he should dye his beard as well. Nikki joked that he better ask Pavitra about it, as he smiled. “Day and night she keeps talking about you. How do you feel about it?” Nikki asked Eijaz.

Next, we saw Pavitra having a chat with Jaan, where she declared: “We came here and things change. I don’t know how to define this relationship (with Eijaz).” Jaan told her: You accept him just the way he is, he accepts you just the way you are.”

Through much of the last two weeks, viewers have seen how Pavitra had hugged, patted and even kissed Eijaz on his forehead often. Some time back, a clip of Pavitra discussing her feelings with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik went viral. In it, she was seen telling Rubina, “Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati (I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way traffic). I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

However, their relationship is a love-hate one. In one of the later episodes, the two were involved in a bitter fight over a nomination task and each spoke about letting the other down. “Mujhe nominate karogi, mere bhi emotions hain (If you nominate me, I’ll be upset),” to which Pavitra recounted how she had made advances towards him but he did not care. “Saamne aayi thi, emotions ke saath aayi thi, tumne khilwaad kiya tha (When I came to you, it was with real emotions, you played around with them),” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter