Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia confronts Rahul Vaidya for saying she has a crush on Abhinav, calls him a ‘neech insaan’. Watch

Her fight with Eijaz Khan is still fresh in the audience’s memory, but Pavitra Punia has already moved on to her new target, Rahul Vaidya. In a new promo for Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, shared by Colors, Pavitra can be seen confronting Rahul about certain comments she said he made.

In the video, Pavitra approaches Rahul and says, “Rahul, aapne kaise yeh baat bol di ke I have a crush on Abhinav (Rahul, based on what did you say that I have a crush on Abhinav)?” Abhinav Shukla and his wife, Rubina Dilaik, are both competing in Bigg Boss. When Rahul says that he’s within his rights to make whatever comments he chooses to, Pavitra says, “Tumhare jaise mard hote hain jo auraton pe lanchhan lagaate hain (Men like you cast aspersions on women’s character).”

The argument then turns ugly, with Pavitra saying, “Maa kasam, cheer dungi (I swear on my mother, I will destroy you).” Rahul doesn’t take the threat kindly, and responds, “Yeh dhamki kissi aur ko deh (Go threaten someone else).” Several other contestants, such as Jaan Kumar Sanu and Abhinav himself console Pavitra, who bursts into tears. Rahul, meanwhile, looks into the camera and says that he is being ganged up against.

Previously, Pavitra and Eijaz’s ‘love-hate’ relationship was the source of much debate in the house, with many speculating that they were putting on a show. Eijaz was seen approaching Pavitra and saying, “Mujhe nominate karogi, mere bhi emotions hain (If you nominate me, I’ll be upset),” to which Pavitra recalled a recent incident when she made advances on him. “Saamne aayi thi, emotions ke saath aayi thi, tumne khilbaad kiya tha (When I came to you, it was with real emotions, you played around with them),” she said.

