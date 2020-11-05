Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia’s chat with Aly Goni brings out Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘possessiveness’, watch fight

The new promo of Bigg Boss 14 seems to be centred around Jasmin Bhasin. The video begins with Rubina Dilaik having a conversation with Abhinav Shukla about Jasmin, during which he exclaims, “Tu toh yeh kehna chah rahi hai ki main Jasmin pe bhi trust na karoon (You are trying to say that I should not trust Jasmin as well)?” Rubina replies in the negative.

In the second half of the video, Jasmin gets into a shouting match with Pavitra Punia over her conversation with Aly Goni. Aly, the new wild card contestant, is Jasmin’s best friend and entered the show after seeing her in distress.

Pavitra is seen chatting with Aly, who is on the other side of the glass door, through a hand-held phone. “When you call me your friend, when I call you my friend, main bhi kuch aapse umeed karti hoon (I have some expectations from you as well),” she tells him. This line seems to irk Jasmin, who asks, “Tu usko kyun suna rahi hai (Why are you telling him all this)?”

“Listen, he is your friend, but I also know him, okay?” Pavitra snaps. She further tells Jasmin, “Apni dosti ki possessiveness apne paas rakho, woh mera bhi dost hai (Keep your possessiveness as a friend to yourself, he is my friend too).” She also seems to angrily end the conversation with Aly over the fight and tells him, “Sorry, not expected from her.”

On Wednesday night, Jasmin had a tearful reunion with Aly, as he entered the show. He advises her, “Jo tu pehle week thi na, woh Jasmin chahiye. Tu soch, tu kahaan hai, tu kya kar rahi hai? Sab game khel rahe hai, Jasmin, understand. Apne liye lad, fight kar. Tujhe rona nahi dekhna (I want the Jasmin of the first week back. You think for yourself, what you are doing. Understand that everyone is playing the game. Fight for yourself, I don’t want to see you cry).”

