Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya asks mom when should he get married, she says preps are on. Watch

Singer Rahul Vaidya’s mother has said that she has begun preparations for his wedding. Rahul is currently on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14 and he got to meet his mother in a special family time portion on the show. Rahul had proposed to Disha Parmar on her birthday when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

In the promotional video, Rahul is seen singing for his mom and then asking her, “Shaadi kab karu (When should I get married)?” She responds with, “Humne to taiyari shuru kar di (We have begun the preparations).” Rahul blushes even as his close friend Aly Goni is also seen smiling. Rahul then kisses his mother’s hands even as both can be seen crying. While there has been no official word on Disha’s response to the singer’s proposal; Vikas Gupta had recently gifted him a dupatta from her.

Next up, it was Nikki Tamboli’s turn who also got the opportunity to meet her mother. Nikki cried as she said, “Everyone is fake. I am trying to form relationships and the same people are playing games with me.” Her mother gives her a reality check and says, “Everyone is here to play the game. People will keep betraying you.” Nikki then complains that people call her “badtameez (rude)” and her mother says, “You just play your game, and do not use abusive words. That is not what we do.” They hug each other as Nikki continues to cry.

Meanwhile, Vikas is seen hugging Aly in the bathroom area and telling him, “No one will come for me.”

Next, Shilpa Agnihotri visits Abhinav Shukla and praises him. She also said Rubina Dilaik makers her proud with her stint on Bigg Boss 14.

Next, Aly gets to watch his sister and her child through a video call. Both Aly and Jasmin Bhasin are seen crying as his sister says, “Do not quit at any point now Aly. You are a support for Jasmin, and she is yours, but play your game so that we can watch both of you till the end."

She also tells Aly that Eijaz Khan loves him a lot and treats him like a younger brother. Then, Aly and Eijaz hug each other as Aly breaks down.

Aly blushed as he asked, “Jasmin aur mera kaisa dikha rahe hain(How are they showing me and Jasmin)?” His sister shows a thumbs up sign and says it has always been a ‘thumbs up’ from her side.

