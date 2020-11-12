Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya gets into intense fight with Pavitra Punia over plan to make Aly Goni captain

The new promo of Bigg Boss 14 showed the all-night party continuing, as Shaan sang his all-time hits, including It’s The Time To Disco. Amid all the dancing, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla came to a consensus to make Aly Goni the captain, something that did not go down well with Pavitra Punia, who was eyeing the position herself.

Pavitra was seen fighting with Rahul over not supporting her. “Mere saath khade ho sakte the, bol sakte the, ‘Nahi, mereko Pavitra chahiye captaincy ke liye (You could have supported me and said, ‘I want Pavitra to be the captain.),’” she told him, to which he said that everyone wants captaincy. When she asked if he will support her, he said, “Mere support karne se kuch hoga nahi (my support will not make a difference).”

An upset Pavitra then wanted Rahul and Abhinav out of the captaincy race. This led to another shouting match between Rahul and her, in which she repeated that it is not always about going with the majority, and he could have supported her. She then declared, “Mujhe koi bhi bahar hata nahi sakta. Pavitra Punia dominate hoti nahi hai, karti hai (No one can kick me out. I am not someone who gets dominated but someone who dominates.).”

On Wednesday night’s episode, the contestants voted Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik and Jaan Kumar Sanu out of the party, meaning that they are no longer in the race for captaincy. Eijaz got into an argument with Abhinav over the rules, with Abhinav claiming that Eijaz flouted the rules of the task by lying down on the floor. Eijaz, however, claimed that he was doing the naagin dance.

The other big fight of the night was between Aly and Jaan. Aly, angry with Nikki Tamboli, voted Jaan out and the others followed suit. Jaan was upset and told Aly, “Khundas nikaal raha hai (you are taking out your anger on me).”

