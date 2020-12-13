Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya is back, Salman Khan scolds him for quitting the show and ‘running away’

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who had walked out of the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, will be back on Bigg Boss on Sunday’s episode, a promotional video for the show revealed. Show host Salman Khan will be seen grilling Rahul over his decision.

In the clip, Rahul can be seen on the stage with Salman as the Bollywood actor questions Rahul’s decision to quit the show. Salman asked Rahul why his fans would even trust him now after he betrayed them last week.

Rahul insisted it was only because of his love for his parents that he walked away, adding that he needed to “hold their hands”. An angry Salman told him, “Aap hi ko apne family se pyaar hai? Humein nahi hai? Aap keh rahe hain ki yaha baaki logon ko apne parivar se pyaar nahi, ya unhein miss nahi karte (Are you the only one around that loves their family? Do we not love our parents and family? Are you saying the other contestants do not love their families enough)?”

Salman also said that Rahul betrayed his fans as well. “Wo apke upar kaise trust karenge jinhone aapko votes kiye the jitane ke liye lekin aap show chor ke bhaag gae (How will they trust you who voted for you and you ditched them and ran away from the show)?” Rahul said, “Please do not call it running away! They will understand my love for my parents.”

However, Salman was in no mood to listen and told him, “Of course it was running away. You quit and ran away from my show.”

Rahul had quit the show last weekend, soon after Kavita Kaushik walked out of the house when given a chance. An emotional Rahul had claimed he missed his family so much that he’d like to leave. However, reports claimed that he could not bear the burden of waiting for a response to his proposal to Disha Parmar. He had proposed Disha for marriage on her birthday, while on the show. However, there has been no response from her side in public domain. Disha insisted that she has sent her reply to Rahul, but no such revelation was made to the singer on the show.

