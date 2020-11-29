Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya laughs at Rubina Dilaik for missing a goal, falls down while attempting the same

Host Salman Khan will announce the name of the contestant who will be voted out of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday’s episode, a promotional video for the show revealed. Also, on Sunday’s episode, Rahul Vaidya was seen making a fool of himself as he fell down during a task soon after mocking Rubina Dilaik for the same.

The video opens with Salman welcoming singer Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar on stage and joking about her recent wedding. Soon, the siblings were seen inside the house where Neha was seen trying to find a “bhabhi (sister-in-law)”. Nikki Tamboli was seen taking part in a task involving Tony and Neha.

Contestants were also seen performing as characters from their respective TV shows before moving on to a task regarding evictions. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik kicked Rahul Vaidya’s ball but when Rahul kicked Abhinav’s ball, he fell down, leaving the entire house in splits. When Rubina’s ball missed the goal, Rahul was also seen smirking at her, moments before he fell down himself attempting the task.

The video ended with Bigg Boss announcing the name of the contestant who would be evicted from the house. The promo ended before we could hear the name.

Salman had announced on Saturday’s episode that the finale week would be held next week, instead of January first week. He also announced that Rubina is the first confirmed finalist, among four finalists for the season. Salman also asked the housemates to decide and name three contestants who could make it to the finale week, but they could not arrive at a consensus.

