Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan punished by contestants for using foul language

Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan will have a tough time this weekend as not only host Salman Khan, but many of their co-contestants will take them to task for swearing in the house. A promo video shows a new task in progress during which the contestants are seen punishing Rakhi for passing distasteful comments against Nikki Tamboli.

The promo opens with Salman introducing a new task -- ‘tameez ka dose (teaching manners)’. He asks the contestants to give a shot of a bitter liquid to two contestants who they think need a lesson in moral science. He also asks them to give a reason as to why they’ve chosen to punish certain people.

Rubina Dilaik begins the task by giving Arshi Khan a shot. She accuses her of spoiling the atmosphere of the house and calls her ‘absolutely disrespectful’. Rahul Mahajan, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla follow suit while condemning her actions against Vikas Gupta. While Rahul calls her ‘the most badtameez person’ in the history of Bigg Boss, Abhinav says, “She says things which are not appropriate for everyone. Her humour doesn’t look good.”

Without naming the person, Kashmera Shah says, “I don’t like what she is doing with her husband. If Krushna Abhishek would have been here, I may not have been able to take it,” before moving on to give a contestant the shot.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut demands to know why Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh aren’t questioned about their intentions

After Arshi, Rakhi turns out to be the second target with everyone from Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina to Abhinav targeting her for her bad language. Rahul also targets her and says, “she does a tragedy in comedy.” Rakhi pukes after taking multiple shots of the bitter liquid.

Nikki Tamboli turns out to be the next target and gets a shot from Kashmera, who objects to her tone. Rahul Vaidya also targets her for commenting on his personal life. Rakhi gives her a shot for saying, “what have you done since 15 years?” to her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more