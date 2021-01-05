Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant has a crush on Abhinav Shukla, seeks Bigg Boss’ permission to say ‘I love you’

Ever since actor Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house, she has been entertaining fans and other participants with her various antics. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 is proof of it. She was seen saying how she found Abhinav Shukla hot and wants to express her feelings for him.

In a video shared by Bigg Boss’ handle on Twitter, Rakhi is seen having a conversation with Bigg Boss. “Main chahti hoon mera husband sab ke saamne aaye. Sab ke husbandon ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe kuch hone lagta hai. Kyun na main Rubina ke husband ko chura loon? Uski body toh ekdum hot hai. Bigg Boss, ek baat batao - aapko koi pasand aata hai toh usko like karna koi gunah toh nahin hai na? (I want that my husband too should come in front of all; when I see husbands of others, something happens to me. How about me stealing Rubina’s husband? He has a great body. Bigg Boss, if I see someone appealing, is it a crime to like him?)”

As Bigg Boss tells her “bilkul bhi nahin (not at all)”, a happy Rakhi asks “toh main Abhinav ko ‘I love you’ bol doon (should I say I love you to Abhinav?).”

Some time later, the handle shared another clip of Rakhi, where she is seen discussing her marriage in the presence of Abhinav and Rubina. It also features a more detailed version of the previous clip. In it, Rakhi details out she hasn’t met her husband for the last one and half years as Abhinav reacts with surprise. She declares how she has no feelings for her husband, of how she called him thrice but he didn’t show up for marriage and how she applied mehendi on four occasions, but he didn’t show up either. She also says the husband may give her divorce if he wishes to.

She then says as she is alone, she will need company but wondered where would she go looking for a groom. It is at this moment that Rakhi gets emotional. The clip shows her wiping a tear.

Rakhi entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger and has since emerged as the major attraction on the show. She has been claiming on the show that she is married but is yet to consummate her marriage.

