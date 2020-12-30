Sections
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant ‘haunts’ the house as Julie, declares war against Jasmin Bhasin

Rakhi Sawant will be seen back as the ghost, Julie, on Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode and she will also take revenge on Jasmin Bhasin.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 07:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant had hurt her nose in a tussle with Jasmin Bhasin.

After an ugly fight with Jasmin Bhasin in which she got her nose broken, Rakhi Sawant will be seen in a fierce avatar on Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. The promo for Wednesday’s episode showed Rakhi back as her “ghost character” of Julie.

Rakhi is seen in her Julie avatar in the promo as she declares that she would not allow anyone to become the captain. “Mai kisi ko captain nahi banane dungi, khas kar tujhe Jasmin (I will not allow anyone to become the captain, especially not you, Jasmin),” Rakhi, clad in scary makeup, said.

The housemates are seen screaming and running away as she comes after them inside the house in the next set of visuals. The scene then switches, and Rakhi seems to be tugging at Rahul Mahajan’s clothes. It appears that she manages to pull off his dhoti, infuriating many inside the house. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Arshi Khan are seen chiding Rakhi and saying that it is not acceptable. “Ye kisi female ke saath hota to? Aise nahi chalega (What if this happened with a female? This won’t be allowed),” Rahul Vaidya says.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 85: Jasmin calls Rakhi mad and injures her nose, Bigg Boss warns her

Rakhi has been trying her antics as a ghost for a few days now. It first began after Rahul Mahajan had a fight with her and announced that she was seeking attention. He also claimed that he never met Rakhi alone in past 12 years. A hurt Rakhi cried for sometime and then took the avatar of ghost, Julie.

