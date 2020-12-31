Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant tears apart Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti, slammed by contestants

Even as the New Year approaches, anger and hatred will dominate the mood of the Bigg Boss 14 house on Thursday’s episode. After Rakhi Sawant infuriated everyone in the house with her cheap act of pulling off Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti, the entire house turned against her.

A promo video for Thursday’s episode opens with Rakhi insisting that she was performing the task when she pulled off Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti. “Task ke naam mai, mai agar ye faad deta hoon to chalega (Will it be fine if I tear this apart in the name of a task)?” Rahul Vaidya asked Rakhi as he pointed at her top.

Most of the men in the house -Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta and Abhinav Shukla were seen at the entrance of the house as Rahul Vaidya asked Rakhi if the prestige and honour of men held no importance for her. Aly also yelled at her, “Agar kisi aurat ke saath ye hota to chalta? (Would this be okay if it happened with a woman?).”

Rakhi is then seen making faces as the voice over tells us that the entire house went against her for her “mischievous act”. Abhinav also said, “Aap kuch bhi dalo wo theek hai, lekin mai faad dun to galat hai na (It is fine if you put something but it is wrong to tear apart clothes).”

An angry Aly then declared that the task would not be carried out and was soon seen kicking at various props kept for the captaincy task.Eijaz Khan and a few others tried to stop him, but could not.

The video then switched gear to introduce the party that housemates will be treated to, in order to celebrate the New Year’s eve on Thursday. All the housemates can be seen decked up and in a jolly mood as they groove to peppy numbers.

