Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla get into massive fight, he accuses her of doing 'drama'

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla get into massive fight, he accuses her of doing ‘drama’

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got into a huge argument, which led to her asking him to ‘give (her) a break’ and storming out.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rubina Dilaik stormed out after a massive fight with Abhinav Shukla.

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got into a massive argument as he reiterated what host Salman Khan told her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He told her that making fun of Rakhi Sawant must have looked really bad. She snapped at him, “Sun liya na? Ab yahaan pe dobara bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai (I heard it once already, you don’t have to repeat it here again).”

However, Abhinav did not drop the subject and told Rubina, “Constantly picking on someone will not lead you anywhere. Tu inke level tak jaa sakti hai (Can you stoop down to their level)?” Even though she seemed irritated, he continued, “Bola tha na uss din, mat drama kar sone ko lekar! Ab yeh roz chadhenge tere pe (I told you that day, do not make a scene about sleeping. Now, they will target you every day).”

Rubina seemed to be at the end of her tether and lashed out at Abhinav, “I did not do drama, I have sleeping issues. You ******* don’t tell me this.” When he said that he is getting ‘irritated’ with her behaviour, she snapped, “Teri bhi bohot saari baatein hoti hai jisse main irritate hoti hoon (I get annoyed with a lot of things you do as well) but I let go.” She added, “I am telling you, I am mind****** right now, can you just give me a break?”

 

Also see: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office with brother Showik to mark attendance, talks to paparazzi. Watch video

Abhinav told Rubina that she should hear him out and said, “Apni ego side pe rakho thodi der (Keep your ego aside for a while).” She lost her cool and said, “Please stop it right now, I am telling you. I am begging in front of you.” She then stormed out.

Rubina’s gesture irked Abhinav, who told her, “Don’t get into that Bigg Boss mode with me. Chup karke yahaan pe baith jaa (Just sit here quietly).” He then followed her inside and warned, “Don’t give me this ever again. Come out right now and sit.”

