Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan makes Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin ‘torture’ Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan makes Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin ‘torture’ Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni

A new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows host Salman Khan introducing a task where the men must get waxed if the other contestants answer Salman’s questions with a ‘yes’.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin ‘torture’ Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni.

The male contestants on Bigg Boss 14 will be seen having a painful time as host Salman Khan introduces a new task in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Colors has shared a new promo ahead of Sunday’s episode, and it shows Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni and Rahul Mahajan getting their arms and legs waxed by the female contestants.

The promo shows Rahul, who recently entered the house as a challenger, sitting on the waxing chair. Salman asks the contestants if Rahul likes Nikki Tamboli more than Rakhi Sawant. The contestants say ‘yes’, following which Rakhi waxes Rahul’s hand.

 

Eijaz Khan goes next. When Salman asks the contestants if Eijaz will beat Rubina Dilaik to win the show. Rubina disagrees but all the contestants say that they think Eijaz will win the show. This leads Eijaz to get a waxing session from Jasmin.

Abhinav follows him with Rubina on his side. Salman asks everyone if Abhinav will beat Rubina in the finale, to which he disagrees. But an excited Rubina says Abhinav can actually beat her and excitedly gives him a waxing session. Abhinav wriggles in pain as if on the verge of breakdown.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain at birthday bash, grooves to Garmi with BFF Rashami Desai. See inside pics, video

Salman moves his focus to Aly and asks if he is really in love with Jasmin. She agrees. Salman further asks the contestants what Aly’s reply will be if Jasmin proposes to him. All the contestants say ‘yes’, following which he is waxed, too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
by Shishir Gupta
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Cultural performances greet Amit Shah at Tagore’s Visva Bharati; TMC ups ante
by HT Correspondent
Taapsee got varicose veins removed six weeks before Rashmi Rocket training
by Nishtha Grover
Karisma, Soha share cute pics wishing Taimur on his birthday
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.