Bigg Boss 14 promos: Nikki and Kavita ask Rubina Dilaik if she lied about marital troubles, Aly Goni decides to leave the game

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will be full of drama, tension and emotions as Bigg Boss shall announce the first eviction of the finale week. Only four contestants will remain in the game as finalists. On tonight’s episode, Jasmin Bhasin had a face-off with Rubina Dilaik as well as Nikki Tamboli.

The video opened with Bigg Boss announcing that the first eviction of the finale week will be held on Tuesday’s episode. A voice-over then tells the audience that contestants need to answer tough questions in a bid to make space for themselves in the finale week.

Nikki Tamboli was then seen questioning Jasmin Bhasin why she turned negative ever since Aly Goni entered the house. Jasmin maintained a smiling face as she says, “Bahut accha (very nice).” Kavita also came forward to ask Jasmin if she’d steal Aly’s shoes (a fun Indian tradition where groom’s shoes are stolen by the bride’s sisters) or sit as the bride herself. Once again, Jasmin smiled as she responded, “Tabhi decide karungi (Will decide then).” Kavita declared that Jasmin was on standby for Aly.

Rubina was then seen confronting Jasmin for their ugly encounters over the last few days. “Task mein, national TV per kya bolna chahti thi? Aankho me aaknhein daal ke to baat kar (During the task, what did you want to say on national TV? Look at me while talking).” Jasmin replied, “Aap bahut chalaak hain aur chalaaki ka paath padhati hai aisa mera manana hai (You are very clever and teach cleverness to everyone. This is what I believe).” When Rubina said Jasmin was only telling lies, Jasmin said it was Rubina’s problem that she felt it was all lies. Eijaz Khan was also seen asking Jasmin if she would be friends with Rubina after Bigg Boss 14.

Next, Nikki and Kavita were seen on the podium and Rubina asked Nikki why she had Jaan Kumar Sanu in a fix. Jasmin told Kavita that she’d heard she abuses a lot on sets as well, asking if it was true. Kavita told her, “Insan dekh ke gaali deti hoo (Abuses really depend on the person).”

Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya were together on the podium and Aly asked Eijaz if he used Pavitra Punia for the game. Jasmin was also seen questioning Rubina. “Aap aise unko chp kara deti hai, aapko kya lagta hai unko bura nahi lagta hoga? (You insult him so much, do you think he would not feel bad?” Rubina and Abhinav Shukla were on the podium together, saving their evictions.

Nikki asked them if Rubina also dominated him at home and also questioned about the reason for which they were to be separated and were headed for divorce. Abhinav said it was a matter between the couple. Kavita then questioned the intention behind talking about the divorce on national TV. She also asked if it was all staged drama for the game.

Another promotional video also showed Aly and Jasmin getting emotional as they discussed eviction. Amid rumours that Aly has been voted out, he said in the video, “Mere liye sirf tujhe jeetna important hai. Mai tujhe jeet liya hai, mujhe aur kuch nahi chahiye (The only thing important for me was winning you, I won you over, I do not need anything else).” Jasmin cried as she said she did not want to play the game without him.

