Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa blesses Sidharth Shukla and dances for contestants, Jasmin Bhasin has a showdown. Watch promo

Bigg Boss 14 took off on Saturday amid dance and drama as Salman Khan welcomed 11 contestants into the house. Self-styled God-woman Radhe Maa was seen blessing the Bigg Boss house before the arrival of the contestants. Now, a new promo shows the spiritual guru having an interaction with the contestants.

The promo opens with a glimpse of the rejected contestants, who are seen walking out of a door. Finally Radhe Maa makes an appearance and is seen meeting the final contestants in the house. She sits on a golden throne and talks to them.

Sidharth Shukla seems to be the one to grab Radhe Maa’s special attention. She says, “Jis bachche ke upar ma khush hoti hai, wo bacha bulandio ko chhota hai.” He touches her feet and is blessed by her. The God-woman is also seeing dancing in the Bigg Boss house as the contestants cheer for her, “Radhe Maa, Radhe Maa.”

The promo also shows a glimpse of a fight in the Bigg Boss house as Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan are seen discussing the distribution of household chores among the contestants. Jasmin tells Nikki Tamboli that she cannot refuse the duty of washing utensils just because it can harm her nails. The former goes on to create a ruckus and is seen breaking down at the end of the promo. Nikki is also seen looking upset after the altercation.

Radhe Maa was earlier seen in a blink-and-miss appearance in the promos. She appeared to be performing a puja in the Bigg Boss house.

