Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan calls Rakhi Sawant ‘cheap’ again, says her popularity ‘shows we are desperate for cheap comedy’

Rahul Mahajan, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 14, lashed out at fellow challenger Rakhi Sawant. On the show, he called her a ‘cheap’ celebrity, leading to much backlash online. However, in a new interview, he stood by his comment and said that her actions might be entertaining to watch but living with her under the same roof is impossible.

Talking about Rakhi, Rahul said that if her fans and followers did not condone ‘cheap’ acts, she would not be able to do such things. He called her popularity unfortunate.

In an interview with The Times of India, Rahul said, “I still stand by my words. During my fight with Rakhi where I called her a cheap celebrity, all I was asking her was to hear my side, but she refused to. Instead, she started showing me her a**. She was thinking that when she will do such things, the audience will get happy and there are people who like such behaviour. I would like to tell people, if you watch such acts for 10 minutes you might enjoy it but just try to live with Rakhi for 10 days, you won’t be able to tolerate her.”

Rahul elaborated, “There have been so many fake babas in our country who have been culprits. I feel if they were culprits, their followers are to be blamed too. Similarly, if followers don’t support someone cheap, celebrities would not be able to do cheap acts. I know I got a lot of hate on social media for this. But I feel ye desh ka durbhagya hai (this is the tragedy of our country)... This shows we are desperate for cheap comedy acts.”

Last month, during an argument, Rahul lashed out at Rakhi, calling her a ‘cheap level ki celebrity’ and said that her fans are also ‘cheap’. She burst into tears after his comments.

Rakhi’s husband Ritesh, in an interview, objected to Rahul’s comments about her and reminded him of the allegations of domestic violence levelled against him by two of his ex-wives, Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly.

