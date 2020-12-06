Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan calls Rubina ‘arrogant Hitler’, Vikas Gupta targets Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 has finally undergone a change, with the entry of new ‘challengers’ such as Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and others. A new promo shows the challengers grilling the remaining contestants: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.

The promo begins with Kashmera’s comedian husband Krushna Abhishek making an entry on stage. He tells host Salman Khan that items from his house are sent to the Bigg Boss house every season. Elaborating further, he says, “Last time, you had returned Arti Singh (Krushna’s sister) but this time you can keep Kashmera as a gift from my side.” He also goes on to make fun of Rakhi, Rahul Mahajan and Vikas.

The challengers then burst the ‘balloons of misunderstandings’ of the remaining four contestants. Vikas tells Abhinav that he may think his game is much better now but he’s wrong. Rakhi says Rubina considers herself a don but there’s no bigger don than Rakhi herself. Making fun of Jasmin’s habit of breaking down too often, Rakhi says, “Baby, we are supposed to cry in a serial, why do you cry so much after putting glycerine?” Kashmera targets Eijaz and says that he thinks he has almost won the trophy but “picture abhi baki hai (there’s more to the story).” Kashmera also warns Jasmin about unveiling her ‘real side’.

Rahul calls Rubina ‘dominant, arrogant, Hitler, rude,’ and talks about how she never cried before sharing her personal stories with the world, but broke down while afterwards. Arshi Khan also targets Rubina and says that she doesn’t like the way she is always trying to discipline others. She also objects to her use of the word ‘aukaat’ and asks her to explain it.

The promo also throws light on how not all is well between the challengers. Arshi accuses Vikas of being her friend during their time on Bigg Boss and then ignoring her post the completion of the show.

Salman introduces a new word that is being frequently used on Bigg Boss. He says there are quite a few ‘frenemies’ like Rakhi and Arshi. Explaining the meaning of the word, Rakhi says a ‘frenemy’ is one who is friends at home but disowns the same friend in public.

