Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar reacts to his marriage proposal on national TV, watch

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is expected to propose marriage to his partner, Disha Parmar, on Wednesday’s episode, a promo has revealed. Now, a new video of Disha reacting to it has been shared online.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Rahul Vaidya got down on one knee for Disha Parmar.

A video of TV actor Disha Parmar reacting to her boyfriend Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal has been shared online. Rahul, who is currently a participant on Bigg Boss 14, will propose to Disha on Wednesday’s episode.

The video of Disha’s reaction was shared by Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri. It shows the actor, surrounded by friends, beaming. “You know how special today is, so I’m just glowing,” she tells someone who is off-camera. The person replies, “Of course, because of us na?” Disha responds, “Yeah, obviously, what you thought?” The other person says, “I thought someone proposed you on national television,” while another friend approaches Disha with a cake.

 

In a promo video for Wednesday’s episode of the show, Rahul is seen talking about Disha before he goes down on his knees, presents a ring and turns around to reveal “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt. Disha’s name is written on the front of his shirt.

He says, “I have known this girl for last two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. I have no clue why I took so long to ask you: Will you marry me?” The housemates cheer as he dances around.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya proposes marriage to Disha Parmar on her birthday

Rahul had played the ‘good friends’ card before entering the show. He’d told The Times of India, “Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and anything was going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together.”

