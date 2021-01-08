Sections
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother confirms he’ll marry Disha Parmar in June, says ‘basic arrangements’ are already made

Rahul Vaidya’s mother, Geeta Vaidya, said that he will most likely tie the knot with Disha Parmar in June, as Disha does not want a summer wedding and they do not want to wait till the end of the year.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to tie the knot in June.

Singer Rahul Vaidya’s mother, Geeta, has said that it will most likely be a June wedding for him and actor Disha Parmar. She revealed that the two families have already begun preparations for the big day.

Geeta praised her soon-to-be daughter-in-law and called her ‘extremely down to earth’ despite being a celebrity. She said that the family loves her.

In an interview with The Times of India, Geeta said that Disha visited them a few times after Rahul proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. “I have spoken to her mom also. So, we have finalised everything and done all the small preparations. We are waiting for Rahul to come out, the moment he is out will decide and finalise the dates. The date, location and everything else we will confirm then. But the basic arrangements we have already done,” she said.

 



Geeta said that in all probability, Rahul and Disha’s wedding will take place in June, because they do not want to wait till the end of the year. “Disha doesn’t want to get married in summer, so mostly we will have a June wedding. This season has already ended and they don’t want to get married in summer and will not wait for December. Itna lamba nahi kheechenge (We will not drag it for so long). We will have a June wedding,” she said.

Rahul realised his love for Disha when he came on Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. On her birthday in November last year, he went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her, calling her the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’. He also requested her to convey her response to the makers of the show.

While Disha has not publicly responded to Rahul’s proposal, she has been supporting him from the sidelines and urging fans to vote for him on Bigg Boss.

