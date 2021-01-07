Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother says Disha Parmar came home after his proposal, confirms marriage is on the cards

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother says Disha Parmar came home after his proposal, confirms marriage is on the cards

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother, Geeta, said that she has already had discussions with his fiancee Disha Parmar and her family, about their marriage. The wedding date will be confirmed once he is out of the show.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.

Singer Rahul Vaidya’s mother, Geeta Vaidya, has confirmed that his wedding is on the cards. She said that she has had discussions about marriage with his fiancee, actor Disha Parmar, and her family. The wedding date and other details will be confirmed once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.

Last year, in November, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her on the show. He said that he realised her importance in his life and how much he missed her after coming on Bigg Boss 14. He requested her to convey her response to the makers of the show but she has not publicly responded yet.

In an interview with India Forums, Geeta revealed that talks are on for Rahul and Disha’s wedding. “Yes, Disha has come home a couple of times, even I visited her house and I also spoke to her parents, and we have had a few discussions about marriage as well. Once Rahul is back, we will confirm the necessary (details), the date, and other things,” she said.

Also read | When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul wore a T-shirt with “marry me?” written on it and popped the question with a ring. “Disha, mujhe lagta hai tum iss duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki ho. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aa raha hai mujhe itna waqt kyun laga tumhe yeh kehne ke liye (Disha, I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world. I don’t know why it took me so long to tell you this). Will you marry me?” he asked.

While Disha has not declared her love for Rahul on social media, she has been showing her support and urging fans to vote for him. She also rubbished rumours that they got engaged before his entry on Bigg Boss 14 as ‘fake news’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
by HT Correspondent
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
by Shishir Gupta
Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of profiting off people’s woes as fuel prices soar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Gay Indonesian policeman loses legal bid for reinstatement: lawyers
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kale
Chahal on how he learnt to bowl leg spin by watching Warne’s videos
by hindustantimes.com
Taapsee, Urmila slam NCW member’s comments about Budaun gang-rape
by HT Entertainment Desk
37-yr old booked for posting pics of estranged wife on her social media
by HTC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.