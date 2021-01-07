Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother says Disha Parmar came home after his proposal, confirms marriage is on the cards

Singer Rahul Vaidya’s mother, Geeta Vaidya, has confirmed that his wedding is on the cards. She said that she has had discussions about marriage with his fiancee, actor Disha Parmar, and her family. The wedding date and other details will be confirmed once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.

Last year, in November, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her on the show. He said that he realised her importance in his life and how much he missed her after coming on Bigg Boss 14. He requested her to convey her response to the makers of the show but she has not publicly responded yet.

In an interview with India Forums, Geeta revealed that talks are on for Rahul and Disha’s wedding. “Yes, Disha has come home a couple of times, even I visited her house and I also spoke to her parents, and we have had a few discussions about marriage as well. Once Rahul is back, we will confirm the necessary (details), the date, and other things,” she said.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul wore a T-shirt with “marry me?” written on it and popped the question with a ring. “Disha, mujhe lagta hai tum iss duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki ho. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aa raha hai mujhe itna waqt kyun laga tumhe yeh kehne ke liye (Disha, I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world. I don’t know why it took me so long to tell you this). Will you marry me?” he asked.

While Disha has not declared her love for Rahul on social media, she has been showing her support and urging fans to vote for him. She also rubbished rumours that they got engaged before his entry on Bigg Boss 14 as ‘fake news’.

