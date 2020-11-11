Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother says she was ‘surprised’ to hear about his on-air proposal to Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s mother has reacted to his on-air wedding proposal to girlfriend Disha Parmar. Rahul will propose to Disha on Wednesday’s episode of the reality show, promos have revealed.

She said that her son’s gesture came as a surprise to her, but she’s happy because she likes Disha, and is looking forward to talking to her.

She said in a statement, according to SpotboyE, “I am happy for him. His sudden proposal surprised me. But I am also glad Disha is the one. She is an extremely sweet girl and I am fond of her. The rest I can comment or rather he can comment, only when he comes and we sit and talk as a family.”

Earlier in the day, a video of Disha reacting to the happy news was shared online by Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri. It shows the actor, surrounded by friends, beaming. “You know how special today is, so I’m just glowing,” she tells someone who is off-camera. The person replies, “Of course, because of us na?” Disha responds, “Yeah, obviously, what you thought?” The other person says, “I thought someone proposed you on national television,” while another friend approaches Disha with a cake.

In a promo video for Wednesday’s episode of the show, Rahul is seen talking about Disha before he goes down on his knees, presents a ring and turns around to reveal “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt. Disha’s name is written on the front of his shirt. He says, “I have known this girl for last two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. I have no clue why I took so long to ask you: Will you marry me?”

Before entering Bigg Boss, he’d told The Times of India that he and Disha were simply ‘good friends’ and that it was part and parcel of showbiz to be linked with close friends.

