Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says Jaan Kumar Sanu is here due to nepotism, new captain Kavita Kaushik teaches discipline

Bigg Boss 14 promos show Kavita Kaushik using her authority as the new captain of the house by disciplining fellow contestants about the rules of the house. Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya are also set to have a heated war of words over the topic of nepotism.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 13:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya steal attention in new promos.

Bigg Boss 14 seems to have finally got the much awaited spark with the arrival of FIR actor Kavita Kaushik in the house. The actor joined the show as a wild card contestant and can be seen justifying her authoritative presence in the house, as per a new promo. A heated debate over nepotism is also expected in the upcoming episode.

New captain Kavita Kaushik looks hell-bent on teaching ‘discipline’

 

In a new promo, Kavita tells fellow wild card contestant Shardul Pandit that only one contestant can use a particular part of the house at a time. He claims to have asked Pavitra about the same, to which Kavita replies that Pavitra is not the Bigg Boss. Kavita goes on to have a confrontation with Pavitra who tells her not to teach her the rules of the house. Kavita tells her that this is the reason of her being in the red (unsafe) zone and goes on to add, “aise logo ko main apne ghar ke bahar khada rakhti hu (I make such people stand outside my house).”

The viewers seem to be elated over the FIR actor joining the show. A fan wrote, “Kya baat hai Choutala ji, Aate hi Firing shuru .” Another said, “Sorry to say but this season I can only see @Iamkavitak as a contestant with that spark... many popular faces but really disappointed... hope with time they perform well.”



Rahul Vaidya says Jaan Kumar Sanu is on the show because of nepotism

 

The promo shows a task in progress during which a contestant can nominate a contestant and put a plateful of cream on his/her face. Rahul Vaidya nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu and says that he is on the show only because of his lineage. He says, “I hate nepotism. All the contestants are here because of their own hard work, Jaan is here because he is someone’s son. He doesn’t have any personality of his own.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit’s jibe that Naina Singh ‘sat on his lap’ leaves Shefali Jariwala fuming, calls it ‘horrible first impression’

Many of his fellow housemates like Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Malkhani disagree with Rahul and claim that Jaan has entered the house on his own merit. Rubina accuses Rahul of abusing an artiste. As the topic of nepotism rages in the house, Jaan and Rahul have a heated war of words over the same. Jaan says, “I am fortunate to be the son of Kumar Sanu” and is even seen screaming at Rahul, saying, “Baap pe mat ja (don’t talk about my father).”

