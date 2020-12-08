Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya thanks fans for support, says ‘You all made me feel so loved’

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya thanks fans for support, says ‘You all made me feel so loved’

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya has thanked fans for their support, days after taking a voluntary exit from the Salman Khan show.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 14:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya quit the show on Saturday.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who recently exited the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan, has thanked his fans with a sweet message. Rahul was the latest person to exit the show, leaving behind Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin as finalists of this season.

In a heartfelt message for his fans, the singer wrote, “To all my fans & well-wishers, This journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends, to all the messages I received.. You all made me feel so loved. I’m so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support & admiration has been overwhelming and I can’t thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all, - RKV.”

 

He shared the message and tweeted, “Big love and blessings to you all, Aapka Rahul Vaidya-- RKV #RahulVaidya #TeamRKV #BiggBoss14 #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #AbScenePaltega #ColorsTV @ColorsTV @justvoot.”

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late friend Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, threatens to expose him: ‘You will rot in jail’

Rahul took a voluntary exit from the show on Saturday after host Salman offered him an opportunity to do so. He became the second person this year to take a voluntary exit from the show. Earlier, Kavita Kaushik walked out of the main door when Bigg Boss chided the contestants for not playing the game properly and asked them to leave if they were not passionate enough for Bigg Boss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
Dec 08, 2020 13:14 IST
90-year-old British woman is first to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot
Dec 08, 2020 13:09 IST
LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar arrives to meet Union agriculture minister Tomar
Dec 08, 2020 14:26 IST
Bill Gates calls India’s digital finance approach a global model
Dec 08, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

Covid-19: MMR’s contribution to Maharashtra’s daily fresh cases increases
Dec 08, 2020 14:30 IST
UK: Retail sales growth slows as November lockdown hits non-food sales
Dec 08, 2020 14:29 IST
No buses to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh from Uttarakhand due to Bharat Bandh
Dec 08, 2020 14:29 IST
Is this one of your excuses for not wearing a mask? Thing again!
Dec 08, 2020 14:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.