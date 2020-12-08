Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya thanks fans for support, says ‘You all made me feel so loved’

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who recently exited the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan, has thanked his fans with a sweet message. Rahul was the latest person to exit the show, leaving behind Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin as finalists of this season.

In a heartfelt message for his fans, the singer wrote, “To all my fans & well-wishers, This journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends, to all the messages I received.. You all made me feel so loved. I’m so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support & admiration has been overwhelming and I can’t thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all, - RKV.”

He shared the message and tweeted, “Big love and blessings to you all, Aapka Rahul Vaidya-- RKV #RahulVaidya #TeamRKV #BiggBoss14 #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #AbScenePaltega #ColorsTV @ColorsTV @justvoot.”

Rahul took a voluntary exit from the show on Saturday after host Salman offered him an opportunity to do so. He became the second person this year to take a voluntary exit from the show. Earlier, Kavita Kaushik walked out of the main door when Bigg Boss chided the contestants for not playing the game properly and asked them to leave if they were not passionate enough for Bigg Boss.

