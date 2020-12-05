Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah look disappointed at meeting each other; Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan join them

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah look disappointed at meeting each other; Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan join them

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows host Salman Khan welcoming new challengers Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan on the show.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will mark the arrival of challengers Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and others.

The Bigg Boss 14 house is all set to welcome new guests in the form of six challengers, and Bigg Boss season one contestant Rakhi Sawant is one of them. She will be seen entering the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode and a promo video showed that she will leave no stone unturned in bringing some much-needed ‘entertainment’ to the show.

The promo for Saturday’s episode opened with the contestants rehearsing a dance performance for the upcoming finale. Host Salman Khan then welcomed Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta as one of the challengers. He came wearing a mask as a precautionary measure. Salman asked him to define some of the Bigg Boss contestants in one word. He defined Rahul Vaidya as Kabir Singh, Eijaz Khan as ‘naughty’ and Nikki Tamboli as ‘fake banter’.

 

Salman then welcomed another challenger, Rakhi Sawant, and asked her about her plans for the show. She said that she only knows how to entertain audiences and called herself a ‘real entertainment’. She then went on to perform a dance act with another challenger, Bigg Boss 2 contestant Rahul Mahajan. However, Rakhi’s happiness was short-lived as she got to meet another challenger: Kashmira Shah. Rakhi seemed to be disappointed.

The promo ended with a glimpse of the upcoming evictions, which will see one or two of the current contestants leave the Bigg Boss house. Eijaz has already won the immunity stone and is one of the finalists.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Diandra Soares calls Rahul Vaidya ‘misogynist, sexist’, Aly Goni calls him ‘bro’

In the last episode, the participants were asked to name a contestant that they felt was undeserving of entering the finale. Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin were among those under the scanner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:52 IST
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
Dec 05, 2020 11:03 IST
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
Dec 05, 2020 11:21 IST
LIVE: Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
Dec 05, 2020 11:24 IST

latest news

Madrid suspends New Year’s Eve events in city centre
Dec 05, 2020 11:24 IST
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, was administered Covaxin last month as part of phase 3 trials
Dec 05, 2020 11:23 IST
Jharkhand, the only remaining state, accepts Centre’s Rs 1.1L cr borrowing option
Dec 05, 2020 11:18 IST
Uddhav Thackeray to review Mumbai-Nagpur expressway work
Dec 05, 2020 11:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.