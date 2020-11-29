Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmira Shah to bring new challenges for contestants

As claimed by Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan, the finale of this season is just a week away. Hence the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to introduce few last moment twists and turn in the ongoing season. The channel has now announced that several former Bigg Boss contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and many others will enter the house to introduce more challengers for the contestants.

Soon after Salman broke the news of the finale being just a week away, the channel announced many more surprises in the ongoing season. It now announced that Rakhi, Rahul, Kashmira Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta would enter the house to make the game more challenging for the contestants.

While Rakhi and Kashmira had participated in the first season, Rahul had made headlines with his appearance in the second season. Manu and Arshi were part of the show in season 10 and 11 respectively. Vikas has been a second runner up in season 11 and had also entered the house for a few days in the last season.

The viewers seem to have their own apprehensions about the new entrants. A viewer wrote, “Mannu , kashmera ,vikas are going to target #RubinaDilaik. Stay strong Rubina.” Another suggested, “Instead of this kind of awkward twist, please get some worthfull wild cards on the show...just like senior concept it will again ruin the show.” One more tweeted, “Hayee. Ab shayad bb thoda interesting ho jaye Face with tears of joy (Wow, this might make the show a bit interesting now.).”

However, one viewer had a different opinion, “Main reason this season sucks is becz you never let fresh contestants show their game, first u got seniors & nw this challengers thing. It’s sooo unfair for the fresh contestants that they are always over shadowed by either seniors & nw these challengers. Ghatiya creative.”

