Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s husband reveals he will enter the show as a contestant

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s husband reveals he will enter the show as a contestant

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh revealed in an interview that he will enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. He said that he has confirmed his availability in the first week of January and is awaiting a response from the makers.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh will soon join her in the Bigg Boss house.

It looks like Rakhi Sawant’s wish for her husband Ritesh to reveal himself to the world is all set to come true. In an interview, he revealed that he will soon enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, to support her.

Ritesh said that he has already conveyed his desire to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 to the makers of the show. He has confirmed his availability in the first week of January and is awaiting a response from them.

Talking to The Times of India, Ritesh said, “I have told the Bigg Boss makers that I want to enter the show as a contestant and they are working on it. They wanted me to enter on Christmas, but as I was busy with my work, I could not go inside. I have asked them to inform me a week in advance if I have to enter as I will have to settle a few things before going inside.”

 

Also read | Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor clarifies diss against Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi in AK vs AK: ‘I’m not actually like that’

“I have told them I will be available in the first week of January, but I haven’t got any confirmation until now so let’s see when it happens. I am expecting to enter by mid-week. I will go as a contestant, I have requested the makers. I want to go inside as her support. I feel Rakhi has come into my life as a blessing and she is a very good person,” he added.

Earlier, Rakhi told Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 that she has requested Ritesh to come on the show. “Maine inko bola haath jodke ki bohot bade show mein jaa rahi hoon. Ho sake toh ek baar aa jaana. Kuch toh karo, meri izzat toh rakho (I told him that I am going on a very big show and pleaded with him to come at least once. I requested him to not let me down),” she said, adding that her marriage is not a publicity stunt, contrary to popular belief.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
by Rajeev Jayaswal
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Putin decides to receive coronavirus vaccine: Kremlin
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Salman Khan turns 55: Katrina Kaif calls him ‘great human being’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sunderland’s game at Accrington postponed due to Covid-19
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.