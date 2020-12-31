Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s husband says ‘I don’t find myself deserving to win’ as he talks about entering as a contestant

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh, who is in talks to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, said that he is not deserving of the trophy. Earlier this month, Rakhi entered the show as a challenger along with other former contestants Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi.

In an interview, Ritesh said that the ‘pairings’ in the Bigg Boss house - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni - are unfair to the other contestants. He added that he might enter the show in the first half of January.

Talking to SpotboyE, Ritesh said, “I feel groups have been made and pairings are done. Jasmin Bhasin has Aly’s support. Rubina is there inside with her husband. Which is unfair for other contestants to an extent. They had reached out to me for stage sharing but I have clearly mentioned to them that I don’t want to do that. If you all want me to come on show, then take me as a contestant and lock me inside the house.” He added that he is in talks to enter the show either in the first or second week of January as he has prior commitments before that.

Ritesh praised Abhinav for being ‘genuine’ and playing the game well. “I don’t see that potential in any other contestant who can take the show ahead. I believe he deserves to win and I will be supporting him to win the show. Main andar jaaunga toh meri strategy hogi jo deserving contestant hai wo aage badhe baaki eliminate ho (If I go inside, my strategy will be to ensure that only the deserving ones go ahead in the game and the others get evicted),” he said, adding, “I don’t find myself deserving to win, this not my cup of tea.”

Ritesh is yet to reveal his identity to the world. Earlier on the show, Rakhi addressed allegations that her marriage is a publicity stunt and said that she pleaded with him to come on Bigg Boss 14. “Maine inko bola haath jodke ki bohot bade show mein jaa rahi hoon. Ho sake toh ek baar aa jaana. Kuch toh karo, meri izzat toh rakho (I told him that I am going on a very big show and pleaded with him to come at least once. I requested him to not let me down),” she said.

Recently, Rahul Mahajan claimed that Rakhi has not met Ritesh in two years and is lonely. He also said that they have not had their ‘suhaag raat’ yet, suggesting that their marriage has not been consummated.

