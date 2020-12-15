Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says her marriage is not for ‘publicity’, shares when her husband will reveal himself to the world

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says her marriage is not for ‘publicity’, shares when her husband will reveal himself to the world

Bigg Boss 14: In Monday night’s episode, Rakhi Sawant declared that her marriage is not a publicity stunt. She also shared when her husband, Ritesh, will reveal himself to the world.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rakhi Sawant said that her marriage is not a publicity stunt.

Rakhi Sawant reiterated in Monday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 that her marriage is not a publicity stunt. She said that she has been pleading with her husband, Ritesh, to reveal himself to the world.

Talking to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi said, “Tum log pray karo ki mera husband aaye show pe (please pray that my husband comes on the show).” She added, “Maine inko bola haath jodke ki bohot bade show mein jaa rahi hoon. Ho sake toh ek baar aajana. Kuch toh karo, meri izzat toh rakho (I told him that I am going on a very big show and pleaded with him to come at least once. I requested him to not let me down.).”

Rakhi mentioned how people think she is making everything up to grab headlines. Hinting at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who were also in the same room, she said, “Yahaan pe log, relationship mein rehte hai aur bolte hain, ‘Hum toh dost hai.’ Main cheekh cheekh ke keh rahi hoon meri shaadi ho gayi hai. Arre, nahi kar rahi publicity ke liye (Here, there are people, who are in a relationship but claim there are friends. I am shouting from the rooftops that I am married. I am not doing it for publicity.).” She added that her husband requested for some time and said he would reveal himself to the world before they have babies.

Also read: Christopher Nolan says Tom Hardy’s ‘extraordinary, amazing’ performance as Bane hasn’t been fully appreciated

Last year, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh gave an interview to SpotboyE, in which he said that he wants to change nothing about her. “I am blessed. Rakhi is God’s gift to me. I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior than me,” he had said.

Rakhi, who participated in the first season of Bigg Boss, entered the Bigg Boss 14 house earlier this month with a number of other former contestants as ‘challengers’. She will compete with the other contestants for the trophy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
by Rezaul H Laskar
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
by Sunetra Choudhury
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
by Richa Banka | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Shilpa says she is not following Bigg Boss 14, warns Twitter impersonators
by HT Entertainment Desk
Tom Moody returns to SRH camp, this time as Director of Cricket
by hindustantimes.com
Arteta accepts full responsibility for Arsenal’s poor form
by Reuters
US ramps up vaccinations up as second Covid-19 shot nears
by Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.