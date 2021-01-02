Sections
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says Rahul Vaidya is playing a ‘game’, will have affairs with Nikki Tamboli as well as Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant commented on Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli’s friendship and also made a reference to his ladylove Disha Parmar. Watch the video here.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 10:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rakhi Sawant commented on Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli’s closeness.

During Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant cast aspersions on Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli’s friendship, claiming that they are trying to woo each other. She claimed that Rahul was a sly and would have affairs with both Nikki and his ladylove Disha Parmar, whom he proposed marriage to on the show.

In a video shared by a fan club, Rakhi was seen passing comments as Rahul and Nikki were engaged in conversation. “Yeh log ko dekho. Woh uska bistar karti hai, anda leke aati hai uske liye, khana rakhti hai uske liye, roti banati hai, paratha banati hai (Look at these people. She makes his bed, brings eggs for him, brings him food, makes rotis and parathas for him),” Rakhi said.

“Jisko usko patana hota hai... Har hafte ek shikaar! Isko lagta hai yeh paagal kar degi Rahul Vaidya ko toh woh Disha ko bhool jayega. Aur Rahul bhi chant hai. Isse bhi affair karega, usse bhi affair karega. Sahi hai, bhaiya (Whoever Nikki wants to woo… She has a new target every week. She thinks that if she traps Rahul, he will forget about Disha. Rahul is also sly, he will have affairs with both women),” she added.

Rakhi claimed that Rahul thinks he is a very ‘dedh shaana (smart)’ but said that he is nothing without Aly Goni. Rakhi also said that Rahul is playing a ‘game’ and toying with Nikki’s emotions.



“Game khel raha hai. Ek taraf Nikki ko... Bahar Disha hai. Nikki ko pata raha hai, aankhon mein aankhein daal kar. ‘Darling’, yeh woh. Bechaari ke emotions ke saath khel raha hai. Aur Nikki pagla gayi hai uske liye (He is playing a game. On the one hand, there is Nikki, and then there is Disha outside. He is wooing Nikki, gazing into her eyes, calling her ‘darling’ and all. He is playing with the poor girl’s emotions. And Nikki has also gone crazy for him),” Rakhi said.

 

Also see | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt go on a jungle safari in Ranthambore with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt. See photo

In November, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed marriage to her on national television. He wore a white T-shirt with “marry me?” written on the back in lipstick, took out a ring and went down on one knee.

“Disha, mujhe lagta hai tum iss duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki ho. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aa raha hai mujhe itna waqt kyun laga tumhe yeh kehne ke liye (Disha, I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world. I don’t know why it took me so long to tell you this). Will you marry me?” he asked.

