Bigg Boss 14: ‘Rejected’ Jaan Kumar Sanu partly shaves off his head, gains entry into main house. See pics

New pictures of Jaan Kumar Sanu from Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 show him sporting a brand new hairstyle, possibly for a task. Jaan, along with Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal, is one of the ‘rejected’ contestants, who must compete to take part in the main show.

Pictures of Jaan and his new hairstyle were shared by the Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri, on Twitter. The pictures show Jaan in the kitchen, chopping vegetables with Sidharth Shukla. According to The Khabri, all rejected contestants will gain entry into the main house, except Rubina.

A promo video shared by Colors showed her having a disagreement with ‘senior’ contestants Sidharth, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, over a task that would confine her to the same clothes for a week.

Jaan, son of singer Kumar Sanu, said in an interview to Mid-Day that his father gave him some tips about the show. Jaan said Sanu was apprehensive with his decision in the beginning. “He asked me if I was sure about doing it. Seeing my confidence, he got excited. He even gave me a few tips,” he said. “This is the first time that the channel approached me, and it seemed like a dream come true. I have been a fan of the show since its first season,” he added.

Talking to Salman during the press conference, he said, “Sir, I am more nervous because I am meeting you for the first time in my life. My entire body is shaking. I have been your fan since before I got to know anything about the work my dad has done with you. I am a bit dazed with your presence.”

