Bigg Boss 14: Rubina claims Eijaz is creating false narrative to defame her, he asks her to watch her conduct

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina claims Eijaz is creating false narrative to defame her, he asks her to watch her conduct

Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan were never friends but they were allies for some time in the game. However, that ended with challengers Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi entering the house.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Rubina Dilaik are among the strongest contestants this year.

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan got into yet another fight on Bigg Boss 14 and this time, it turned uglier than ever as she alleged he was trying to creative false narratives to damage her public image. Rubina and Eijaz have been at logger heads ever since the challengers entered the game during the mid-season finale held in December.

It all began with every housemate complaining about Eijaz, only they did it separately. Later, Rubina was seen telling Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli, “Eijaz ki aadat ban rahi hai ya aisa kar raha hai, he wants to create a narrative. ‘Colors ke faces, Colors ke faces, unko ye favour karte hain’ . Unhone ye baat baar baar ki hai ki ‘Abhinav jo hai, Rubina ki wajah se yaha hai’. Mere liye unhone bola hai...ye kya hai bhai (Eijaz has this habit, or he is making a habit out of it - he wants to create a narrative that faces of Colors are being favoured. He often repeats ‘Abhinav is only here because of Rubina’. He comments that what kind of a person is she).”

As everyone agreed with her, Rubina added, “He is the one to propagate all this. The audience is compelled to think on these lines when fed constantly with these statements. He just tries how to defame people. These things need to be countered. He is destroying our image with all these false narratives. Then he becomes a silent spectator.”

After hearing portions of the conversation, Eijaz told Rubina that he will say all that he wants to and all that he feels. “I am not image conscious because I stay true to myself. If you are so image conscious, why don’t you watch your conduct?”

While Rubina has allies, Eijaz has mostly played the game alone on Bigg Boss 14. For a brief period, the two allied together for the game. They also had a cordial relationship, despite the occasional fight. However, the equations changed when challengers Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi entered the game after the mid-season finale in December.

Also read: Bachchan Pandey first look: Akshay Kumar looks raw and rugged as he begins shoot for the film, see pic

Of the five challengers, Rahul was evicted last week while Manu had to reportedly step out due to health issues.

