Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla boycott Kavita Kaushik, she pledges to teach them a lesson

Bigg Boss 14 contestants and real life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have put up a united front against co-contestant Kavita Kaushik. According to the promo of the upcoming episode, Rubina and Abhinav have decided to boycott Kavita, who is currently the captain of the house, and refused to follow her orders.

The promo shows Rubina declaring that until Kavita is the captain, she won’t do any of her assigned duties. A furious Kavita says loudly, “Who are you to refuse carrying out your duties!” and Rubina spells her name in reply.

Kavita is then seen talking to Abhinav who continues to lie in bed and refuses to get up. She tells him that he is being ‘dheeth (stubborn)’ as he is not getting up despite being awake. He replies to her, “You are only looking like a mad woman”. An angry Kavita takes an oath, “Now I will tell you what it is like to be a villain.” Mentioning Rubina’s popular TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kavita is seen making an announcement, “The woman who has done a show titled Shakti is the weakest woman.”

The viewers, however, remain divided over whom to support. A Kavita supporter said on Twitter, “Ooo hello tell Rubina to play her own game. She is looking helpless and trying to be very logical but she is not.

Meanwhile, a viewer showed support for Rubina and asked, “Why does Kavita always pass personal remarks? Kabhi on Eijaz, kabhi on Rubina and Abhinav. #BB14.” One more said in her support, “Loving how #RubinaDilaik is giving back to @Iamkavitak without stooping to her level. Kavita ko personal comments pass karne ke alawa kuch aata nahi shayad. Bolne ke liye kuch na ho toh personal jao. Yeh ek weak hone ki nishani hai (Kavita knows nothing beyond making personal comments. If you have nothing to do, go personal, this is the sign of a weak person).”

