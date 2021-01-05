Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik breaks down after an argument with Abhinav Shukla.

It was for the first time through her three-month-long journey on Bigg Boss 14 that the audience saw Rubina Dilaik breaking down inside the house. After Abhinav Shukla tried to school her for not thinking before responding to situations, she was first seen walking out and, later, crying when she was by herself.

Finding some time alone in the garden area after Salman Khan wrapped up his Weekend Ka Vaar, Abhinav tried to explain to Rubina that she must keep a check on how she speaks. Talking about the two major fights that Salman had also picked and schooled Rubina for, Abhinav said, “Nobody will dissect how much of your participation was there. All that matters was that you were right there and not disagreeing with them. So it looks like everyone is making fun of her (Rakhi). Frankly, the kind of things that were said against Rakhi, you don’t need to go that low. Constantly picking on someone will not help. I was asking you not to create drama about your sleep. Nobody gives a s** about your crying,” he said.

Rubina, looking rather sad, said it was Arshi Khan who instigated her and said those words, adding that he should stop the discussion for a while. “Give me a break right now,” she said. She also said Abhinav should understand how lack of sleep affects her, when he said she should not have “created a scene” over the issue of not being able to sleep.

When Rubina indicated that she did not want to listen to all that, Abhinav added, “I am just trying to make you understand how you look. Yaar, I got irritated with your comments.”

Rubina kicked the cushion she was sitting on and walked away. Abhinav yelled at her saying, “You listen to others all the time, have some patience and listen to me for five minutes. This is for you. Do not get into Bigg Boss mode with me, just shut up and sit down.” Rubina returned after sometime and then the two reconciled with Abhinav giving a head a massage to Rubina. However, a small footage of Rubina crying all alone was also shown for a few minutes after Abhinav left.

Responding to their conversation, former contestant Kamya Panjabi tweeted Monday night, “#AbhinavShukla u talk so much of sense! Yeh dono alag alag season meh kyu nahi aayeeeeeee (Why didn’t they participate in different seasons)????? #BB14 @ColorsTV.” Shefali Bagga also wrote, “#RubinaDialik is strong enough to leave the gossiping group of #JasmineBhasin and #nikkitamboli and speak up if something wrong is happening or is said infront of her instead of watching the bullying of #RakhiSawant #BiggBoss14 unke bhale ke liye hi unhe samjhaya gaya hai (she is being told things for her own good).”

