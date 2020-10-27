Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik claims Nikki Tamboli said she is in the house to ‘use boys’, her team calls it ‘false statement’

Hours after Rubina Dilaik was seen telling the new wild card entry Kavita Kaushik that Nikki Tamboli often says she is in the Bigg Boss 14 house to “use boys”, her team has clarified her original statement that she made at the show’s premiere. Speaking with Salman Khan on the premiere episode earlier this month, Nikki had said she was here to “break hearts”. However, Rubina decided to twist it a little and claimed that the Kanchana actor had said she was in the game to “use boys”.

In Monday’s episode, Rubina was seen telling Kavita, “Vo khule mein bol rahi hai mein ladko ko use karne aai hu. Jab aap barr barr bolte ho ki mein toh use karne aai hu, mujhe toh chahiye tha, yaha tak ki jab Salman Sir bhi puch rahe the tabhi aap bol rahe the toh aapka clear intention samajh mein aata hai. Aur dekh lena ye kabhi bhi akeli nahi hogi. Koi na koi chahiye sidekick. (She openly says she has come on the show to use boys. When you repeatedly say things like ‘I am here to use’, ‘I wanted this’. Even when Salman asked, she had the same response. It clearly shows your intentions. And you will see, she will never be alone in this house. She needs a sidekick).”

Nikki’s team tweeted late Monday, “A sad and a false statement put forth. #NikkiTamboli never used statements like these rather she said that ‘I am here to break hearts’ that too cracking a witty humor. Degrading one’s character, not acceptable! #TeamNikki.”

Over past few days, Nikki has had major showdowns with Jaan Kumar Sanu - the singer and co-contestant who has often confessed that he likes her. However, ever since the captaincy task, Jaan and Nikki are not on good terms and Nikki is now seen with Rahul Vaidya. Incidentally, much like Nikki, Rahul is also facing opposition from almost everyone in the house.

