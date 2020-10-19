Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik slams Eijaz Khan for claiming her husband Abhinav pulled Pavitra Punia’s top in a task

There is never a dull moment on Bigg Boss 14 - on the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers saw two contestants - Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan -- get into a war of words. They exchanged words on a statement made by Eijaz about Rubina’s husband Abhinav.

Rubina was called in the witness box (katghara) by Eijaz. He was asked to justify why he had done so and he declared that he always felt that Rubina maintains a distance from him. She probably had a personal problem with him. To which, she replied in the affirmative and said that she does so as she has seen the intimidating side of his personality, especially while doing the various tasks assigned by Bigg Boss. She added that she did not want to be friends as when they would be pitted against each other, he would stop at nothing.

Matters spiral out of control soon as Rubina launched an attack on Eijaz. She alleged that he had falsely accused her husband Abhinav of pulling Pavitra’s top. Even as Eijaz tried to smoothen things by saying that did so only out of concern and did not mean anything bad, Rubina was far from convinced. Eijaz said he did not intend to blame Abhinav but simply warn him as something like that may happen while performing a task that involves ‘cheena jhapti’. She, however, insisted Abhinav could never do such a thing.

Eijaz looked upset as asked her not to be rude but she refused to back off and shot back: ‘Aap izzat gavaa chuke hain’.

Earlier in the week, Rubina had won applause on social media for standing up to the seniors inside the Bigg Boss house. However, over the weekend, matters has not really worked in her favour. She even got reprimanded by Salman Khan for disrespecting the format of the show.

Also read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze lovingly at each other as they take a dip in the sea. See pic

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss also saw Salman pulling up Rubina for her overall attitude. Among other matters, he particularly asked by she was blaming Bigg Boss: “Please understand you are not competing with Bigg Boss but with the contestants. You will also have to compete with your husband. All we see right now is that you have issues with Bigg Boss and the show’s rules.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter