Bigg Boss 14’s first confirmed contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu says getting the offer was ‘overwhelming and amazing’

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 14, has said he was quite surprised to get the offer for the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The singer said he signed on the dotted line only after consulting with his family, including his dad Kumar Sanu.

In fact, Kumar Sanu had endorsed his son’s participation in a recent statement. “Jaan is a beautiful human being. So young but so matured. Apart of entertaining his fans with his singing, people are loving him for who he is,” he had said.

He also posted a video, urging his fans to shower blessings upon his son as he was headed for the controversial reality show. “I am very happy today because my son Jaan, is going to Bigg Boss. He has all my wishes, prayers and blessings with him. I also want all of you to wish for his success. May he win the game that he is going for,” he had said in the video.

Sharing his thoughts with BollywoodHungama, Jaan said, “I was surprised because I’ve been watching the show for a very long time and I’ve been a fan of the show since the first season. Being a part of the show as a contestant was a little overwhelming and amazing, we discussed it with the family and decided to take up the offer.”

“It (being introduced weeks ahead of the premiere) was surreal actually, because never in the history of Bigg Boss have they disclosed the contestant before the grand premiere. So, being the first in anything sounds great for all the right reasons. I was ecstatic for being given such a grand introduction and post that I met Salman sir and I got to meet Sidharth. It was really, really amazing,” he added. He also told the entertainment portal that apprehensions regarding fights in the house apart, he is not worried with regards to the ongoing pandemic. He told them that the showmakers have taken care of quarantine, social distancing and all safety measures to avoid any spread of the infection.

Bigg Boss season 14 is set to air from October 3.

