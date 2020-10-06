Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia was dating Paras Chhabra, another man while being married, claims Mahira Sharma: ‘Don’t play victim card’

Mahira Sharma claimed that Pavitra Punia was married and dating another man on the side when she was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra.

Paras Chhabra’s close friend Mahira Sharma has come out in his defence after his ex-girlfriend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia slammed him. Mahira accused Pavitra of not only being married while she was in a relationship with Paras but also dating another man on the side.

Earlier, Pavitra said that Paras, who participated in the last season of the reality show, should not enter Bigg Boss 14 ‘if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left’. Paras hit back by saying that Pavitra hid her marriage from him when they dated and he found out only when her husband messaged him. Paras also claimed that he discovered many other ‘shocking revelations’ about Pavitra.

Mahira, who was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13 with Paras and worked with Pavitra in Naagin 3, told The Times of India that ‘women can’t keep crying always’. Accusing Pavitra of ‘taking the route of lies and deceit’, Mahira said, “I don’t understand why these girls are after Paras to get fame? During Naagin 3, I knew she was married and at that time she was dating Paras and somebody else too. She was three-timing and now she is blaming Paras for it, just because you are a woman you can’t play the victim card.”

Expressing her desire to confront Pavitra in the Bigg Boss 14 house because she ‘need(s) to bring the truth out’, Mahira slammed her for trying to portray herself as an ‘abla naari’. “Stop playing an abla nari, because you are not. Dating two men and being married to one, three timing and blaming Paras. Wow. Scandal is your second name, controversy is your 24/7 mood. Such is your personality. If at all I enter Bigg Boss, I will make sure the world knows the truth,” she said.

Mahira developed a strong bond with Paras in the Bigg Boss 13 house and their closeness led to speculation of a romance. Even host Salman Khan pointed out that their displays of affection seemed to suggest more than friendship. However, ‘Pahira’, as fans lovingly nicknamed them, strongly denied being in a relationship.

Pavitra and Paras, alumni of the romance reality show Splitsvilla, were briefly in a relationship in 2018. However, they broke up in less than six months.

