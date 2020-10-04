Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal on comparison with Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Had it not been me, someone else would have come from Punjab’

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, who is one of the contestants on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14, has said that she does not mind being compared to Shehnaaz Gill. Both are Punjabi singers and, like Sara, Shehnaaz was also a contestant on the reality show last year.

While Sara is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, she could not enter the house Saturday night as she was rejected by the “special audience” comprising past show winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan and former contestant Hina Khan. The fate of the four rejected participants -Sara, Rubina Dilak, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan Kumar Sanu - will be known in the upcoming days.

Claiming to have watched previous seasons of Bigg Boss, Sara told Times of India, “Had it not been me, someone else would have come from Punjab. We are all different individuals. I am not taking it negatively. I am very proud of Shehnaaz Gill. She was entertaining and I have no problems with comparisons. And people of Punjab are anyway very nice. I am prepared for everything, be it positive or negative. When people will see me, I hope they will love me.”

“If you talk about Khans, all of them are different. And they have proved it over the years. If people are talented, they will be noticed for who they are. You can’t pretend for long. The house is such that people watch everything. I don’t think about pressure because I know it will all be good,” she added.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 complete list of contestants: Who stands rejected, who has entered Bigg Boss house

Meanwhile, a Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar has claimed that Sara got married to him in 2014 but now says she is single and disowns her own marriage. While a representative for Sara refused to comment, Tushar has shared pictures of the alleged wedding and what he claims to be a marriage certificate.

Bigg Boss 14 airs weekdays at 10:30pm and weekends at 9pm.

Follow @htshowbiz for more