Bigg Boss 14’s Vikas Gupta set to make a revelation: ‘He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into this show’

Bigg Boss 14 contestants are all set to get a shock as they would be punished for not making the nomination task a success, with the blame of spoiling the entire process being put on Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. The promo for the upcoming Monday episode shows Bigg Boss scolding them for the same. A major revelation about Vikas Gupta’s personal life is also expected in the upcoming episode.

In the promo, as all contestants sit together in the living room, Bigg Boss announces that Aly and Nikki have made it a habit to flout rules during the nomination task. All from Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya to Rakhi Sawant express their anger over Bigg Boss’ decision to punish all of them for spoiling the nomination task. Rubina and Rakhi tell Aly to play by the rules. A furious Arshi says in a loud voice, “They think Bigg Boss is their buddy. They have brought Bigg Boss from home. Now this girl will be the one to get eliminated, note my words.”

Another segment of the promo shows Vikas Gupta having an emotional breakdown as he shares his personal secret with Rubina, Nikki and others. Without naming the person, he talks about how he has been “fighting that for four-and-a-half years”. Rubina seems to be taken aback as he reveals, “He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss).” He claims that he has not named this person but will now tell all about him.

For the record, both Aly and Nikki were earlier evicted from the show but were brought back in the house. While Aly had entered as a wild card contestant before being evicted a few weeks later, Nikki had entered the show during its launch. Aly has been stealing attention for his undisclosed love story with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in the house.

