Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan calls Jasmin Bhasin ‘TV ki Katrina Kaif’, she blushes and declares she has a major crush on him

While Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday was mainly about host Salman Khan chiding the contestants for their behaviour, it also featured the usual Salman-style comedy. In one such light-hearted moment, Salman labelled Jasmin Bhasin as “TV industry ki Katrina Kaif”.

While talking to the participants, Salman asked a silly question to Jasmin - “Are dining chairs still dining chairs if removed from the dining table?” She did not quite get the hint and replied innocently: “Chairs are chairs. If they are kept with the dining table, they are dining chairs. If they are in the living room, they are chairs.” With a smile on his face, Salman told her, “Ab mujhe pata chala ki tum mujhe itni acchi kyun lagti ho, kyuki tum television ki Katrina Kaif ho (Now I know why I like you so much, because you are the Katrina Kaif of TV).

Jasmin was just happy to hear herself being compared to Katrina and asked, blushing , “Are you serious, aisa kisne bola (who said this)?” Salman then praised Jasmin and told her that everyone keeps telling him that his show (Bigg Boss) will do wonders this year as they have TV’s Katrina as one of the participants.

Blushing with happiness, Jasmin said, “Thank you, mujhe aap pe bohot crush hai aur aap aisa bolte ho to mujhe kuch kuch hota hai.” (I have a crush on you and whenever you say something like this, I am overwhelmed).”

Bigg Boss 14 is likely to see the entry of two wild card contestants and also the eviction of another participant on Sunday’s episode. Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol are already out of the game.

