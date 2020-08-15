Sections
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan mops the floor for a new promo, see pic

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan mops the floor for a new promo, see pic

Check out Salman Khan’s pic as he mops the floor for Bigg Boss 14 promo. For the past several months, Salman has stayed put at his farm in Panvel.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Salman Khan is back as Bigg Boss 14 host.

The first look of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 14 is out as Colors releases a promo picture. You are likely to be “swept away” by his antics - it shows the actor mopping the floor. This comes days after Colors shared a teaser, featuring the actor in his farm, for Bigg Boss 14.

Salman recently shot for a promo; the his new picture suggests the theme of the upcoming season of his show maybe in sync with current times - lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per a release from the channel, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar not as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

As per reports, Bigg Boss 14 is likely to premiere on September 27. However, an India Today report claimed that the introductory episode may be shot on September 25 and the contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house - to be erected at Mumbai’s Film City - the next day. The report added that the theme for the reality show is likely to be the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Also read: Project Power movie review: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s superhero film ends Netflix’s action movie hot-streak



Salman has been hosting the controversial show for a decade. Bigg Boss often brings interesting contestants and engages the audience for the entire season - around three months - and sometimes, even beyond, with gossip around the contestants.



For Bigg Boss 2020, reports suggest television stars Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena may participate. Meanwhile, actors Adhyayan Suman, Chahat Pandey, filmmaker Onir and model-turned-actor Rajeev Sen have denied being a part of the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh will be developed as a medical hub: Administrator VP Singh Badnore
Aug 16, 2020 05:30 IST
Amit Aggarwal launches I-day collection to raise funds for karigars
Aug 15, 2020 15:22 IST
Parts of Uttar Pradesh receive light to moderate rains
Aug 15, 2020 15:19 IST
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
Aug 15, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.