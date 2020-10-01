Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan wears a mask in first pic from sets, tells fans to get ready for weekend

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan wears a mask in first pic from sets, tells fans to get ready for weekend

Salman Khan has shared the first picture from the sets of Bigg Boss season 14. The actor is returning to the show once again. The new season will arrive on Colors TV on Saturday, October 3.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan is seen wearing a mask in the new Bigg Boss picture.

Actor and host Salman Khan has shared first picture of himself from the new season of hit reality show, Bigg Boss. The brand new 14th season has kicked off shooting on Wednesday and will launch on Saturday, October 3.

Sharing the photo from the first day on sets, Salman wrote, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend.” Salman is seen wearing an all-black outfit including black shirt and black pants. He is also wearing the mandatory mask and looks leaner than before.

Salman talked about the show’s return at a press conference last week. The host said he is open to reducing his remuneration for Bigg Boss 14. He said he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck, so that the unit does not have to suffer.

 



“I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. Abhishek revealed that though the new normal requires a lesser number of people on a set, they have not let go of any employees.

“The new normal wants us to have few people on the set, but we are putting people in shifts. We are not reducing employment numbers at all. We are committing to the same number of people on payrolls, although their time on the set will be reduced by shifts,” he said, adding that no one from the Bigg Boss team was given a pay cut. “What about mine? Doesn’t matter! I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

“Bigg Boss aayega, logon ki naukriyaan lagengi wapas se. Logon ki tankhwayein shuru ho jayengi. Logon ke ghar ke andar unka ration aana shuru ho jayega (When Bigg Boss comes, people will be employed again. Their salaries will start coming in. They will get ration in their homes). This is one reason that I am once again doing Bigg Boss. The amount of employment that goes out… There is a very large unit so those members get paid for this,” the actor had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:13 IST
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Oct 01, 2020 22:10 IST
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Oct 01, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Global climate events may have caused variations in Indian Summer Monsoon
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Oct 01, 2020 22:10 IST
Bihar: Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients stands at 92.72%
Oct 01, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 01, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.