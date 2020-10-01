Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan wears a mask in first pic from sets, tells fans to get ready for weekend

Actor and host Salman Khan has shared first picture of himself from the new season of hit reality show, Bigg Boss. The brand new 14th season has kicked off shooting on Wednesday and will launch on Saturday, October 3.

Sharing the photo from the first day on sets, Salman wrote, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend.” Salman is seen wearing an all-black outfit including black shirt and black pants. He is also wearing the mandatory mask and looks leaner than before.

Salman talked about the show’s return at a press conference last week. The host said he is open to reducing his remuneration for Bigg Boss 14. He said he will be ‘more than happy’ to take home a smaller paycheck, so that the unit does not have to suffer.

“I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. Abhishek revealed that though the new normal requires a lesser number of people on a set, they have not let go of any employees.

“The new normal wants us to have few people on the set, but we are putting people in shifts. We are not reducing employment numbers at all. We are committing to the same number of people on payrolls, although their time on the set will be reduced by shifts,” he said, adding that no one from the Bigg Boss team was given a pay cut. “What about mine? Doesn’t matter! I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said.

“Bigg Boss aayega, logon ki naukriyaan lagengi wapas se. Logon ki tankhwayein shuru ho jayengi. Logon ke ghar ke andar unka ration aana shuru ho jayega (When Bigg Boss comes, people will be employed again. Their salaries will start coming in. They will get ration in their homes). This is one reason that I am once again doing Bigg Boss. The amount of employment that goes out… There is a very large unit so those members get paid for this,” the actor had said.

